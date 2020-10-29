Law enforcement, health care communities fundraising for Scotts Bluff County deputy

Organizers have planned a cornhole tournament, which will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell. Petersen said that organizers of the fundraiser have collected a large amount of items for a silent and live auction, donated by local businesses and residents. Cash donations have also been collected and an account, “We Got Your 6 Ruzicka,” has also been set up at Platte Valley Bank. Donations can be dropped off at Platte Valley Bank.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged for anyone who may be playing, which is available on Facebook, https://tinyurl.com/Ruzickafundraiser, or by arriving beginning at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Entry for a two-person team is $100, which also gets two tickets to be used at the Flyover Brewer trailer, a meal donated by Runza and a T-shirt. There will also be cash prizes for the top 3 teams, $200 to $100, as well as prizes for the best-dressed team and team with the best name.

There is a $20 admission for anyone interested in attending the auctions.

The fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. Food will also be on hand at the event, which is being served by Taco John’s. At the fundraiser, wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged.