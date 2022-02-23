Leadership Nebraska accepting applications

LINCOLN – Applications are now being accepted for the NE Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska – the statewide leadership program that prepares Nebraskans who want to play a key role in helping their community and state thrive.

Applications must be received in the NE Chamber office on or before April 15, 2022. Applications can be completed online and submitted, e-mailed or mailed.

Leadership Nebraska is beginning its fourteenth year of developing informed leaders who wish to gain more in-depth knowledge about Nebraska issues, define the problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility. Those who participate in this unique leadership program are selected from different regions of the state. They possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. Participants should have demonstrated community and professional leadership experiences and should have an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The year-long program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts two and a half days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues – such as economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy.

“The depth chart of strong leaders in our communities and state is a key factor in Nebraska’s ability to compete and win in the race for talent, new residents, new employers and even new markets,” said Bryan Slone, president of the NE Chamber. “Leadership Nebraska truly helps develop and connect our next generation of great leaders.”

Leadership Nebraska’s next class will begin with an orientation retreat in June at Lied Lodge in Nebraska City. Other sessions will be held in August, September, October, November and January. A commencement ceremony will be held in Lincoln in February 2023. The application form and all session dates are posted at www.leadershipnebraska.com.

Tuition for the 2022-2023 class is $3,500, which includes all meals and lodging. Individuals not sponsored by an organization or employer may be eligible for a scholarship, based on financial need. For more information, please contact Leadership Nebraska’s executive director, Roberta Pinkerton, at the NE Chamber, 402-480-6918.