Learning in Motion: Program keeps kids moving, focused during the school day

The noise level rose at Lincoln Elementary Friday, Aug. 26, as teachers, staff and students began their final day of the week with singing and dancing.

Teachers and staff at Gering Public Schools aim to focus on supporting the whole child by incorporating “Learning in Motion” activities into the school day. The mission is to foster academics, as well as emotional, social and physical well-being, according to information shared with the Gering Courier.

“This is just part of our program where we’re just working with the kids in a really fun way to get them moving, to establish healthy habits,” Sarah Cline, a Lincoln Elementary fifth grade teacher, said. “Learning in Motion is one of the things we do in all the classrooms at Lincoln.”

On Friday, students demonstrated Learning in Motion by dancing and singing to the “Milkshake’” song. The district utilizes GoNoodle, a website targeted at educators and designed to get kids active while practicing mindfulness using short, interactive videos.

Cline said, “We log in and they have really fun activities like (dance songs) and we get them moving, and having a little brain break in the classroom.”

Cline and fellow fifth-grade teacher Kristina Mueller said giving their students short breaks of physical activity in the classroom is important for their students.

“There’s studies that show that the more active you are, the more that you learn,” Mueller said. “So we need to get them up to keep them learning because we just don’t have the opportunity for recess like we used to.”

Fifth grader Aubree Boswell said in addition to dance videos, there are also active learning videos.

“Some days, we do dancing videos like today and we also do learning videos. Like on Earth Day, we did videos about that day and we also do videos about learning how to keep our school clean,” she said.

All Lincoln classrooms begin Friday’s together via Zoom while in the individual classrooms with the school song followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, the building erupts with students wiggling, jumping and swinging to a silly dance video.

“We do the Zoom assembly and then we do the GoNoodle to get all the jiggles out,” Liliana Harper, in Mueller’s fifth grade class, said. “We get all the wiggles out so that for Friday, we can work our hardest and get ready for the weekend.”

Both Boswell and Harper agree the dancing is their favorite part and there are too many fun songs to choose one favorite.

“My favorite part is all the dancing, having fun and just getting to do a group activity with some of my friends in class,” Harper said.

The dance song featured during the Friday, Aug. 26, Zoom assembly was chosen by teachers. Sometimes, the school’s music teacher, Leigh Anne Tofflemire, will make the choice.

Cline said the Learning in Motion program is used on an individual basis within each classroom throughout the day.

“Within our rooms, we do videos throughout the day as well,” Mueller said. “We all have different things we do for brain resets, sometimes we use GoNoodle. We use a lot of those things on these long days like the first couple of weeks of school when the kids aren’t used to being in their seats.”

“(Learning in Motion) has all these positive reasons, like we want to meet the social and emotional, the physical needs of our kids, but really, we also want to have fun and build relationships with them, too,” Cline said.