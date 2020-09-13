Learning language and literature at GHS

Lisa Hadenfeldt’s English I Honors class isn’t necessarily poetry in motion, but part of it is poetry in practice and theory.

Each student hoping to graduate from Gering High School must have four years of English courses. The students in the honors class at the Freshman Academy, either through test scores or motivation, have chosen a more challenging curriculum.

“They’re going to learn what my other English I kids learn, but they are going to maybe go at a faster pace and maybe have a little bit more things added to it,” Hadenfeldt said.

After more than 30 years of teaching, this is Hadenfeldt’s first year teaching English I Honors. She answers quickly when asked what she enjoys about the class.

“Oh, this class is amazing,” she said. “They are just all wanting to learn. They’re on the college track. ... These guys are just a joy because they will ask really good questions. They will make me think about it differently...

“It’s a whole new world. I love to teach the lower levels because I think they need to see it in different ways, and I like that challenge. But these kids are challenging me in different ways because they go so fast. I have to be on my toes.”

The students have their own views of the class and reasons for being in it.

“We’re going to be doing mythology this year, which is going to be fun,” John Coakley said.

For Jaleigh Kumm, the class is an opportunity to do something she enjoys.

“I really like writing,” she said, “so I’m excited to get more experience and having the higher level.”