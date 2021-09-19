Learning the ins, outs of public safety careers

“They all expressed a real desire to be a part of it, they understand the need, and you know we’re all facing the same thing: We’re trying to recruit people for our future. We’re trying to recruit people to stay in our communities. And, we just felt like this was a good opportunity to identify ... (students) that have a heart for service and expose them to a variety of those service industries. And, our hope is that we can get them to stay in our communities, or come back to our communities after their college education, and be an attorney, be a police officer or be a fire person.”

The Gering Fire Department offers its own CADET program, which has been underway for some time, but this will be a separate program from that. However, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said he still envisions a program where students can explore hands-on learning, such as being taught basic CPR, handling a fire hose and other skills, to see if it’s a career pathway that they are interested in. He said that firefighters are really excited to share with them lessons on integrity, honesty and what it means to be in civil service or a public servant and perhaps have a “step up” if they pursue a career in those areas in the future.