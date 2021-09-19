Learning the ins, outs of public safety careers

Six students are learning the ins and outs of careers in police, fire and even the court system in a public safety academy started at the Gering High School.
Eleven agencies and organizations are working with the staff at the Gering High School to offer opportunities for students to work internships that will help them develop skills, as well as seeing if a career in public safety is something they would like to pursue.
“Our students are going to have the opportunity to gain some in-depth understanding of what makes up public safety, and the different pieces that go into that,” Gering Public Schools Community Engagement Director Jennifer Sibal said.
Agencies and organizations partnering with GHS are: Gering Police Department, Gering Fire Department, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, District 12 Probation, CASA, CAPstone, DOVES, CERT (Safetyline), the Scotts Bluff County Public Defenders Office, Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office and Scotts Bluff County Courts.
Mario Chavez, assistant principal, explained that Gering High School “tested the waters” last year with a partnership with the Gering Police Department. Several students had expressed an interest in law enforcement, so in working with Chief George Holthus and Capt. Jason Rogers, students were able to intern at the department.
“I think both sides can agree we had a great experience,” Chavez said. “The students flourished in the experience, so we decided as a group to reconvene after last year, and kick it up a notch and decided to form the public safety academy.”
Initially, the concept had just included the addition of the Gering Fire Department, with Chief Nathan Flowers serving to help coordinate the effort. However, over time, it evolved into the 11 different agencies and organizations involved.
“Really, the objective, our mission, is to provide our students with an understanding of the full scope of public safety and all the players that come to the table, not just police, fire, but also the court system; the advocacy piece, HHS, DOVES, CASA, all those organizations that law enforcement and fire work with on a daily basis. We wanted to kind of highlight those as well and give kids a full experience of what it’s like to be in the public safety realm.”
Through the program, Chavez said, students will be able to see “the day in the life” of a law enforcement officer, a judge, a CASA worker, a firefighter, and other careers within public safety.
“They (students) have plenty of options here and we really want to grow our own as well and create a pipeline of students to stay here at Gering and fill some of those shoes that maybe they can down the road.”
Gering Police Chief George Holthus said the expansion of the public safety academy to enfold other organizations in addition to police and fire became apparent during conversations with organizations and Western Nebraska Community College.
“They all expressed a real desire to be a part of it, they understand the need, and you know we’re all facing the same thing: We’re trying to recruit people for our future. We’re trying to recruit people to stay in our communities. And, we just felt like this was a good opportunity to identify ... (students) that have a heart for service and expose them to a variety of those service industries. And, our hope is that we can get them to stay in our communities, or come back to our communities after their college education, and be an attorney, be a police officer or be a fire person.”
The Gering Fire Department offers its own CADET program, which has been underway for some time, but this will be a separate program from that. However, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said he still envisions a program where students can explore hands-on learning, such as being taught basic CPR, handling a fire hose and other skills, to see if it’s a career pathway that they are interested in. He said that firefighters are really excited to share with them lessons on integrity, honesty and what it means to be in civil service or a public servant and perhaps have a “step up” if they pursue a career in those areas in the future.
Capt. Jason Rogers, of the Gering Police Department, said that expanded emphasis of the academy in working with other public service organizations helps give students an understanding also of the offerings in the community, from advocacy to the court system, that exist in the community. He said that students will “be in the front seat with our officers in their vehicles, getting to talk with them, getting to ask them questions, getting to see what goes on from a police perspective, day to day.”
Two students, Junior Jared Hinebauch and Senior Julie Anderson-Saenz, spoke about their interest in the program. Hinebauch said he learned about the program through the school resource officer, while Anderson-Saenz said she learned about the program through her grandmother.
“He (the school resource officer) told me it’s a great opportunity to learn what it’s about, and it will help guide me and help me decide if this is really something I want to pursue or not,” Hinebauch said.
Anderson-Saenz said she plans to be an attorney, and though she seemed certain that those were her ambitions, she said, the program will help her to explore other areas and see if she has interests in them as well.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I like going to the different places and learning different things that everybody does to help serve the community...”
The selection process for students being accepted into the academy is described as rigorous, with an on-boarding process and students working through a process that discusses confidentiality, their responsibilities and expectations in the internship process. Grading will be done with students completing lessons in “soft skills,” such as creating a resume, arriving for work on time, completing journal entries, and evaluations done by the partners as part of the internship, as well as observations throughout the year, Chavez said