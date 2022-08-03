LEGACY NUGGET: A Forgotten Fort

In many of the wars that occurred in the United States, there was always a main fort that served as protection to soldiers. Many of these, such as Kentucky’s Fort Knox, have been turned into famous museums.

The army sometimes utilized strings of smaller forts to provide protection for traders and travelers. Many of these smaller forts are deemed “less important” and are forgotten over time. One of these forgotten forts is Fort Mitchell.

Built in 1864, Fort Mitchell was located about 4 miles west of Scottsbluff and served as an outpost of Fort Laramie in Wyoming. The fort was built on the Oregon-California Trails to protect emigrants, as well as cargo, from Native American attacks during America’s westward expansion.

Soldiers stationed at the fort cleared what is now Mitchell Pass to allow for travel. Fort Mitchell was designed by Colonel William Collins (1809-1880), and was named after Brigadier General Robert B. Mitchell (1823-1882). The fort was only in use for about three years due to the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868.

Though there is no official cemetery, some believe a few soldiers, including a captain, are buried near the fort. They were believed to be killed during an uprising of Native Americans in 1865. The bodies that had been found were transported to the Fort McPherson Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.