LEGACY NUGGET: A.G. Hebb Motor Company

In 1913, Nebraskan A.G. Hebb made a bold career move. He sold his successful feed business to start making truck bodies at a company he founded called Hebb Motor Company.

Hebb’s life was short, but his work carried on through the Patriot Manufacturing Company who bought him out when his company started failing financially. Patriot purchased his business in 1920, just a few years before Hebb’s death, and used his manufacturing set-up to create cabs for their Patriot trucks. Since most trucks were sold as a chassis without a body at the time, this was a great purchase. A.G. Hebb could have made the cab on the Patriot truck in the Main Exhibit Hall, but we don’t know for sure.

Hebb recognized early that the automobile was going to revolutionize the agricultural industry. In his own words, “Nobody replaces the horse with another animal…there’s no possible chance the horse will remain in the business.”

Technology was expanding quickly to take the drudgery out of farming for those who could afford the transition.

Hebb Motor Company started manufacturing truck bodies that fit on the classic Ford Model T, but by 1918 he had expanded to making bodies for three sizes of heavy-duty Patriot trucks.

The demand for his work was high, but perhaps he expanded too quickly? According to History Nebraska, Patriot picked up the pieces, but the company once again traded hands and was incorporated under Woods. The new owners did keep the Patriots name though, and the last Woods truck was made in 1932 before a fire destroyed their building.