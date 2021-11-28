LEGACY NUGGET: American Indian Movement in 1973

Legacy of the Plains is dedicated to preserving the history of the Great Plains. Our collection is continuing to evolve and our objectivity is expanding as we research our collections and investigate the interpretations of all the ethnic groups that contributed to our past. The pioneers, Native Americans, Japanese, Greeks and Mexicans all play an important part of piecing our history together for an objective view on the roots that built our communities.

According to Hugh M. Lewis who wrote Robidoux History that was published in 1998, a series of violent incidents occurred at the Wounded Knee reservation between federal agents and Indian activists because of organized civil disobedience triggered by America’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

This war triggered a distrust of our government among students, minorities and civil rights groups. The Wounded Knee Trading Post, owned by Clyde and Agnes Gildersleve, was burned down, along with the museum, by the American Indian Movement in 1973. The fire destroyed historical books and other artifacts were burned as well.