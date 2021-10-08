 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LEGACY NUGGET: Battling fires
0 comments

LEGACY NUGGET: Battling fires

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fires on the prairie and the homestead have been a danger for the settlers since settlement. For example, if there was a chimney or stove fire in a homesteader’s dwelling and the fire was not caught immediately, the dwelling would burn to the ground. There was one exception, which was the sod house that is naturally fire resistant.

There were many prairie fires, some of which burned for miles. These fires were often caused by lightning and were difficult to put out because of carrying water to the fire. Methods were developed to subdue the spread of fire such as dragging steel mats between two horses, straddling the fire thus knocking the embers off the grass.

As we progressed in technology, inventions were developed to enhance our daily lives, but even more threats of fires emerged along with such improvements. To offset these risks, safeguards were created and implemented. Fortunately, these safeguards keep evolving to keep us as safe as possible from the utter destruction fires can cause. Unfortunately, sometimes nature still wins in spite of all our labors to prevent them.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Running provides magical moments for Gering man
News

Running provides magical moments for Gering man

John Seiler II, of Gering, has run an event at the Monument Marathon every year, partially because he loves running and partially to give back to his alma mater. This year, he finished 16th overall in the half marathon.

+2
LEGACY NUGGET: Life of a rancher
News

LEGACY NUGGET: Life of a rancher

Ranching life was hard work. Legacy of the Plains' Maria Morgan explains a little bit about what that lifestyle looked like during the "Old West" era.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News