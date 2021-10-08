LEGACY NUGGET: Battling fires

Fires on the prairie and the homestead have been a danger for the settlers since settlement. For example, if there was a chimney or stove fire in a homesteader’s dwelling and the fire was not caught immediately, the dwelling would burn to the ground. There was one exception, which was the sod house that is naturally fire resistant.

There were many prairie fires, some of which burned for miles. These fires were often caused by lightning and were difficult to put out because of carrying water to the fire. Methods were developed to subdue the spread of fire such as dragging steel mats between two horses, straddling the fire thus knocking the embers off the grass.

As we progressed in technology, inventions were developed to enhance our daily lives, but even more threats of fires emerged along with such improvements. To offset these risks, safeguards were created and implemented. Fortunately, these safeguards keep evolving to keep us as safe as possible from the utter destruction fires can cause. Unfortunately, sometimes nature still wins in spite of all our labors to prevent them.