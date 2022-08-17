LEGACY NUGGET: Burlington Railroad, Great Western Sugar Company

The Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, (CB&Q) commonly referred to as the Burlington arrived in Alliance, Nebraska, in 1889. A predecessor of the Burlington was actually built in Alliance as the Nebraska, Wyoming & Western.

The Burlington proceeded to continue west with a line toward the Wyoming coal fields in the 1890’s through Bridgeport and then west up the North Platte Valley toward Torrington.

This line would play an important part in the history of the early sugar beet industry in the valley. The line arrived in Scottsbluff in 1900, beating the Union Pacific’s promised construction west up the valley by over a decade.

With the opening of the Scottsbluff factory in 1910 it became obvious that in order to facilitate prompt arrival of the crop to the factory beet dumps would need to be established as Great Western had done already in Colorado.

As more growers in the valley raised beets it became painfully obvious that the position of the dumps only along the established right of way was not adequate. Roads were virtually nonexistent in most of the area and many were little more than dirt wagon trails, which quickly become muddy quagmires when the weather failed to co-operate at harvest time.

“To serve these factories, Edmund Simmons, GW’s Nebraska district general manager envisioned the idea of short spur lines, each about six miles long, running at right angles to the existing main lines and reaching into the heart of beet-growing country,” according to the Burlington Bulletin article by Hol Wagner entitled “The Beet Sugar Industry and the Burlington.”

It was at first a hard sell to convince both the Burlington and Western Sugar to invest the approximately $40,000 per mile that it would take to construct these proposed spurs. In order to get it done, the North Platte Valley Railway was created in late 1919.

“In order to build the needed spurs, GW incorporated the North Platte Valley Railway on Dec. 19, 1919. Constructed in 1920 by this company were the following: Scottsbluff-Mintel, 13.52 miles; Mitchell-Porter 10.14 miles and from the railhead of CB&Q’s 4.52 mile (sugar beet) spur from Bayard to Tony, on to Everett 9.43 miles. NPV built a two-mile extension of the Bayard spur in 1924 from Everett to Carlson. The entire NPV property was leased to CB&Q on Feb. 7, 1920. In 1926, CB&Q constructed a 6.37 mile spur from Prinz to Perrin. This made a total of four beet spurs operated by the Burlington, which in 1937 purchased the NPV property,” according to “Alliance and Everywhere West” written by Richard Kistler and Joseph Hardy.

In the year 1928/29, the CB&Q took control of the railroad with the purchase of 11,850 shares of stock. It continued to be profitable declaring surplus income every year through 1936 when they showed a profit of $73,460 (or $1.3 million in 2017 dollars).

On March 24, 1937, the shareholders, now totally dominated by the Burlington railroad, voted unanimously to sell said railway to the Burlington. At a final meeting held on Jan. 5, 1938, the board unanimously voted to dissolve the corporation and transfer all assets to the Burlington.

This story was just beginning at this point and we will continue it in the future.

This information and much, more is taken from the book, “Nebraska Sweet Beets-A History of Sugar Valley” by Lawrence Gibbs from History Press. The book is available at Legacy of the Plains Museum, from the author and at several other locations.