LEGACY NUGGET: Celebrating Halloween 2021

Halloween is approaching and we do hope you start your festivities early in costume this Oct. 31 at the museum. This popular and fun holiday may have started in Ireland, but continues to spread across the world. We certainly enjoy celebrating it across the United States.

Legacy of the Plains Museum is a great place to come to gather ideas for costumes for those who like to plan early. We have military uniforms, medical uniforms, vintage clothing, cowboy clothing and clothing traditionally worn by farmers.

We also have items that can be replicated for your home décor. There is plenty here to help you prepare to scare the ghosts and goblins away this year and for years to come. It is strange how such a dark historical custom has become such a widespread, lighthearted and interesting time for children and adults alike.

We love the unique opportunities Halloween gives people to face their fears and quickly laugh them off. Hopefully COVID-19 will be behind us by next year, and we can celebrate in our normal fashion.