LEGACY NUGGET: Chester B. Brown

Chester B. Brown was an early innovator in the dry edible bean industry, but a twist of fate led him on a different path. The Star-Herald reported on Aug. 2, 1950 that Brown’s luck with horses was not so great. This cowboy was unable to ride after an injury from a horse kick.

He quit ranching, moved from South Dakota, and planted his first 10 acres of beans near Morrill. His “Doodlebug,” which was a modified Model T he used to harvest beans, was developed because the old method of using horses to harvest beans was too destructive due to their hooves trampling the plants.

The Chester B. Brown Bean Company was acquired by Kelley Bean in 1982, and today is one the largest originators and processors of dry beans in the country.

At the Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival, we honored our bean processors and producers with the Chester B. Brown Bean Reunion. Jack Preston created a very informative presentation on the early bean history.

The historical video footage from the White House covered the enormous challenges our region’s bean farmers faced when an infestation of beetles spread. One early method was to apply arsenic to kill the beetles. Early safety precautions were practically non-existent, as a farmer would apply arsenic by walking down his field in only shorts.

Fortunately, we have developed methods to keep people and crops safe. We would like to thank all of our bean producers and processors for their hard work.