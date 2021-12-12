LEGACY NUGGET: Christmas at the museum

Christmas is a special time of year for Legacy of the Plains Museum. We hold not one, not two, but three events to celebrate it. Why so many? There’s a history behind each one.

Both North Platte Valley Museum and Farm and Ranch Museum each celebrated Christmas in fun and unique ways. When they merged to create Legacy of the Plains Museum they combined these wonderful events into a month long Christmas extravaganza. Each one of these events makes the season brighter in their own distinctive way, and we are proud to host all three.

Farm and Ranch Museum celebrated High Plains Christmas for about 25 years before merging with North Platte Valley Museum. It includes unique crafts and gifts, horse drawn hay rides, letters to Santa’s village delivered by Pony Express, lunch, and a campfire with cowboy coffee, hot chocolate and toasty marshmallows.

Our Trees Along the Trail event started at North Platte Valley Museum in 2004. This tree decorating contest provides nonprofits and service club organizations a means to engage with the community in a fun way. These participants provide and decorate a Christmas tree in the museum to be voted on by our visitors throughout the month. Space is provided at each tree’s location to display literature about their mission and memberships.