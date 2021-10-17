LEGACY NUGGET: Creative solutions

According to the World-Herald Magazine of the Midlands by Hollis Limprecht dated April 28, 1985, the National Weather Service declared the summer of 1936 the hottest and driest on record. The temperatures were averaging a scorching 114-117 degrees that July and continued through August.

The extreme heat wasn’t their only challenge. Dust storms swept the Midwest with wind gusts reaching as high as 109 miles per hour. To make matters worse, rainfall was at an all-time low. The ferocity of these dust storms and the lack of visibility they created were terrifying. Several accounts in the article described just how scary these storms were, even though they often carried much needed rain and offered brief reprieves from the deadly scorching heat.

The fact that our country was also experiencing the Great Depression did not help matters. Our farms were struggling so severely that our government needed to step in with aid. We also have several books about The Dust Bowl in our archives; however, they did not cover much on Nebraska.

A transcription from Virginia Cassels’ oral history revealed a personal account of this devastating year. This too is available to read here in our research room.