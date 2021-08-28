LEGACY NUGGET: E.S. Wood's arrowhead collection

Nebraska’s Panhandle was fertile ground for hunting for the Native Americans who lived here, and they left behind many traces to prove it. One of our collections, by E.S. Wood, contains an extensive collection of Native American arrowheads that he found in the area; however, without the research done by the University of Nebraska and the Smithsonian, he and others like him may not have taken such a keen interest.

Signal Butte located near Wildcat Hills was one of the first sites that carbon 14 dating was used by both institutions to reveal just how long the area had been used as a hunting ground. Although the arrowheads themselves could not be tested, the animals that had been targeted in the hunts by Native Americans could.

The people living here before the 1930’s believed they had settled in a largely uninhabited area with little history to investigate. So this new knowledge, of course, increased the worth of the arrowheads and inspired people like Wood to amass quite elaborate collections that eventually found their way into our museum. Wood’s collection contains more than 3,000 artifacts, and many of them are on display in our Main Exhibit Hall for you to enjoy and/or learn about. Come see for yourself. You will not be disappointed.

