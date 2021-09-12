LEGACY NUGGET: Farming in the early 1900s

I was looking through a manuscript in our archives and found a manuscript by Charlie Fenster. He interviewed Glen Kellett on Nov. 3, 1992. Glen described his early childhood on a 240-acre farm (mostly corn, grain and hay) in Elkhorn, Nebraska, before moving just northeast of Scottsbluff in 1918 at the age of 10. His family bought 80 acres from a homesteader named Dwight Dunham.

They began irrigating right away and planted potatoes, squash, sugar beets, alfalfa, corn, oats and barley. The Kelletts bought a milking machine in 1929. They had no electricity at the time to power it, so used a gasoline-powered engine to generate electricity for an entire year.

They sold most of their milk to the North Platte Valley Cheese Factory located at the north end of Gering by the railroad tracks; Idlewild Creamery bought them out. Meadow Gold contracted with the Kelletts for milk. The family farm had become very productive, and the Kelletts proceeded to purchase another 80 acres 10 years later, doubling the size of the farm.

By 1950 Grade A milk was becoming the industry standard. Glen and his brother Leo decided to pull out rather than keep up with the new demands required to upgrade and switched to feeder cattle. Glen concluded his interview with Fenster stating that he was glad he wasn’t starting farming today because of the costs of the machinery. Glen mentioned, “If you had enough money to buy the machines of today, you have enough money to retire.”