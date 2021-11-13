LEGACY NUGGET: Herd law of 1887

Our Old Settlers Collection contains many archives related to the cattle industry here. Nebraska’s herd law of 1887 became necessary to control open range grazing and to protect the early settlers. The competition at this time was intensifying as ranchers and settlers populated the frontier, resulting in a rise of menacing conflicts.

One quote from Col. Perry Braziel, in our archives, reflects the prejudices that were forming as a result. It read, “The good old cattle days before the squatter came along and spoiled a good cow country.”

Braziel and his parents were an early family that moved to North Platte Valley. He began working as a cowhand, based in Mitchell valley, for a ranch called Bay State Cattle Co. headquartered in Kimball.

When Braziel married, he and his wife Ida moved to a log cabin at the Bay State hay ranch west of Haig in Cheyenne County (currently Scotts Bluff County). According to an article in our files that was written Aug. 2, 1950 in the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, he eventually filed for a homestead and later became involved in politics.