LEGACY NUGGET: Legacy places in Top 10 Western Museums of 2021 competition

Legacy of the Plains Museum has an exciting announcement. The “Special Collector’s Edition True West History of the American Frontier Magazine” voted us sixth place under their Top 10 Western Museums of 2021 competition. You can find it in their September 2021 edition. We were very excited to be highly recognized by such a prestigious magazine. Although the merging of North Platte Valley and Farm and Ranch museums was not an easy task, it has been a huge success. The visions of both museums remarkably complimented one another and greatly enriched the story lines to introduce our artifacts to the public.

The hard work and dedication by our Board of Directors, special committee members, volunteers, and staff have created an amazing display of the rich history in our western Panhandle. Their careful planning helped to construct thought-provoking displays that continue to awe our visitors and our many five-star reviews and other compliments continue to reflect that.

Knowing our roots is essential for our development and those roots continue to be revealed as we continue to diligently put the puzzles together within our vast collection. We are proud to be caretakers of such an important mission and will continue to preserve and investigate our important past.