LEGACY NUGGET: Life of a rancher

Nostalgia for the “Old West” is often represented in books, movies, articles and art. The life of the American cowboy was challenging and often demanded extreme forms of courage, discipline and good business sense. It’s no wonder that our populace has been so drawn to stories, both real and imagined, that depict their struggles.

Ranchers risked not only their investment starting a ranch but also their safety. Tending to the livestock’s needs was a full-time job. In the early years livestock needed protection from wildlife including wolves, coyotes and mountain lions. Those predators coupled with dangerous weather conditions such as blizzards, hail-storms, flooding, tornados and drought caused many problems for the rancher.

There also was the risk of losing livestock through theft and straying. As settlement expanded, ranching moved from open range to cattle fenced enclosures. The rancher needed the capital and skill to build and keep up fences and develop water for livestock that was contained in these pastures.