LEGACY NUGGET: Robidoux Blacksmith Shop

The original travelers on the Oregon Trail left the river about eight miles east of Gering and traveled to the range of hills to the south going through what is now referred to as Robidoux Pass.

Robidoux Pass received its name from the well-known trading family that set up a trading post/blacksmith shop in the pass in 1849. Although the site was known principally for the blacksmith shop that operated in one end of the log structure,

many referred to it in their diaries and journals as a “miniature store,” “tin shop,” “swap shop” and “groceries and hardware.”

When travelers reached this spot on their journey, many were in need of repairs to wagons, horses and oxen were in need of shoes, plus other repairs that could be made with a blacksmith’s forge. If Robidoux was unavailable to make repairs himself, they could rent the forge for 75 cents an hour and do their own blacksmithing.

After Mitchell Pass opened up in 1850, business slacked off for Robidoux. In 1851 the Robidoux Pass operation was abandoned. Robidoux then moved over the bluffs to the south and established a second site in what is now known as Carter Canyon. Another site appeared sometime later near Horse Creek several miles to the west.