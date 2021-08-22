LEGACY NUGGET: The legacy of 'Terrible Terry'

Want to build your own town? Terry “Terrible Terry” Carpenter did just that back in 1949. Although it is not the happening place that it once was, the location, sandwiched between Gering and Scottsbluff, has kept it from becoming a ghost town like many other small communities that do not have the jobs to support it.

He developed a fuel business to meet the competition of large petroleum companies and he displayed his name on all of his products. His station was called “Terrible Terry’s.” His entrepreneurial endeavors made quite a few enemies, since his ability to provide cheaper gas crushed surrounding businesses financially. He quickly grew into a successful chain.

According to our archives, Terry Carpenter was quite an outspoken character with a strong personality. He became quite politically active and was quite radical with his methods of influencing the government. He was even elected to Congress in 1932. Having risen up from the working class, his affection and empathy for their plight remained strong. During the Great Depression he was in a position to truly help them when he opened up affordable housing in his established town. To this day there is still affordable housing in this town.