LEGACY NUGGET: The story of George W. Fairfield

George W. Fairfield was a government surveyor and land agent, and by 1886 he had established three land offices in Sidney, Camp Clark and Tabor (Minatare). He was one of the founders and served on the Minatare Irrigation Co. Canal Board.

We are excited to announce that Fairfield’s surveyor chain has been donated and will be on display at Legacy of the Plains Museum as soon as possible. We would like to extend a big thank you to the Fairfield family for their historical donation.

His story is quite interesting. At the age of nine, Fairfield left on horseback headed back to New York to retrieve some items his family had left behind at his father’s command. His relationship with his father was quite strained, so the young boy felt no desire to return. He found jobs riding a mule and pulling barges on the Erie Canal that inspired him to put himself through college to obtain a civil engineering degree. He worked for the railroad initially and then in 1873 he was appointed by the government to survey the new lands to the west. He surveyed much of the Panhandle throughout his career.