LEGACY NUGGET: Winter Postcards

The weather in Nebraska’s Panhandle can be brutally cold. Modern technology offers a buffer that was not readily available when our country was developing. The museum has many postcards in the Jack Preston collection, located in archives that reveal the harsh conditions that the early settlers had to endure and overcome.

Now people in agriculture must work in these same conditions and spend hours working outside in the elements with the livestock; however, they do have better clothes, quicker access to heat sources and some protection inside vehicles.

These winter postcards represent our past and uncover the hardiness that humans are capable of when necessary. We may have grown dependent on the societies we were born into along with the amenities that aid our survival, but if it eventually fails like many civilizations in the past have, there will be survivors to start a new frontier.

—