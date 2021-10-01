Legacy of the Plains begins podcast to tell, preserve history

In the archival room of the Legacy of the Plains Museum, a folding table, a couple microphones and a laptop create a humble audio-recording setup where Executive Director David Wolf and volunteer Vicki Schmitt interviewed Larry Gibbs about sugar beets on Friday, Sept. 24.
This interview served as the third episode of the Legacy of the Plains Museum’s latest digital initiative, the “Voices on the Prairie Wind” podcast. Wolf said the idea came to him while he was watching history videos on YouTube.
“I watched a lot of the historical stuff on YouTube, and I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I can do this,’” he said.
The podcast is an interview-style show in which Wolf sits down with various locals to talk about their personal histories in the area. The idea is to collect as many individual stories as possible to help record a broader history of life in the valley.
“We’re looking at doing personal histories and also events, so I want to talk about the blizzard of 1948, the explosion of the sugar beet factory, things like that,” Wolf said. “But then (I would) also talk about how did irrigation start here? How did beans start? Talk about the Robidoux brothers when they came in the 1840s and 1850s and the Mountain Men and how did travelers come through and Native American cultures and Japanese culture — how did they get here, what did they do? And so there’s just so much out there.”
While Wolf had been excited to begin another avenue for exploring local history, it wasn’t as easy to start up as it seemed.
“It’s a lot more work than what I thought it would be,” he said.
Some of the challenges that came with starting the podcast, Wolf said, included getting the proper equipment, finding a place to set it up, and putting a regular schedule for the podcast in place. Luckily, Wolf found sponsors for the podcast in Platte Valley Bank, Interlinks and Sandberg Implement, which helped fund the equipment and software needed for a quality production.
The next step was finding a place to record. It turned out that the archive room at the back of the museum had minimal acoustics, making it perfect for recording audio without any extra echo.
With the set, albeit somewhat makeshift, podcast studio, Wolf is now working on getting together a regular schedule for publishing each episode. He said the idea is to do it weekly.
“(Right now,) it’s about every two weeks,” he said, “but we’re going try to record a bunch and then get them produced and then kind of space them out a little bit.”
For Wolf, it’s just one more platform in which the museum to tell this area’s stories and preserve its history.
“There’s so many stories out there that are being forgotten. And I’m a story person — I like hearing them, I like telling them, and the podcast is a perfect way to do that,” he said. “… It’s just more of that outreach, getting the stories out there, getting people to know that there’s more than just some stuff that we have in the museum and also learning some history about your own town. I think a lot of people don’t know the local history, and we’re finding that the more we can get out here and do that, just the more knowledgeable people are about it.”
Information on the podcast can be found at legacyoftheplains.org, and the podcast itself can be found on most podcast playing apps, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. It can also be found at legacypodcast.net. To provide topic or interview suggestions, message the museum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at info@legacyoftheplains.org.