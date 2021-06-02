Legacy of the Plains brings back events

The summer tourism season has begun and after a challenging season last year caused by the pandemic, Legacy of the Plains Museum Director Dave Wolf is planning to bring back events for a sense of normalcy.
“We had all but one of our major events canceled last year and this spring we were unable to hold our Bandana Benefit,” he said. “But, everything else is coming back.”
Legacy of the Plains will host an Oregon Trail Days barbecue and the Oregon Trail Wagon Train on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Harvest Festival will return in September and the year will conclude with the High Plains Christmas Yuletide Lights on the Prairie and Trees Along the Trail, a Christmas tree decorating contest in December.
The museum closed for a couple weeks in May last year, based on COVID-19 guidelines. The closure came as Wolf was hiring to fill positions at the museum, making him the only employee for a short period of time. He hired a part-time employee given the uncertainty of COVID-19’s affects on social gatherings and fundraiser events. The museum also had limited volunteers compared to previous years.
“We had over half of our volunteers feel uncomfortable coming back, which completely makes sense because the majority of them are in that vulnerable age range,” he said. “Some of them have pre-existing conditions and unfortunately, we lost a couple to COVID.”
Wolf felt the museum staff was still able to offer visitors services throughout the pandemic, with the exception of events.
As this year’s tourism season continues, Wolf said the numbers started out low, but have increased.
“Visitation was pretty slow for the first quarter of this year, but really started to ramp up after Easter, it seemed like,” he said.
However, the museum has seen more visitation, particularly students prior to the end of the school year. Volunteers have also started to return after people became vaccinated.
Currently, Legacy is displaying exhibits Wolf coined “From the Attic.”
“We have a lot of cool things out from storage that people have not seen in probably 10, 15 or 20 years,” he said. “Instead of doing this big exhibit like we’ve done in the past because our volunteer-base is slowly starting to come back, we’ve decided to break stuff down for people to see.”
Visitors will see a 100-year-old refrigerator, Japanese-American artifacts and old toys that capture the history of the valley.
Oregon Trail Days will celebrate its 100th consecutive year July 8-11. As part of the celebration, Legacy will hold a barbecue.
“We’re going to take a look at the menu and do something besides just hamburgers and hot dogs,” he said.
Wolf has thought about bringing the Oregon Trail game to life with various stations for participants.
“My kids got me (the card game) for Christmas and it’s so fun — no one ever lives,” he said. “But it’s a fun game, so I thought what if we could translate that into real life?”
The museum will also have a display about Oregon Trail Days that visitors are welcomed to check out following the parade on Saturday, July 9.
“We’ve got a lot here to see and we’ve got some really big plans that were going to start fundraising for,” Wolf said.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distance while at the museum. Masks are optional.
Legacy will also have a fundraiser in the coming months where donors will receive a customized block with their names.
The museum also will be sharing its 10-year plan to bring additional historic buildings onto the property, a playground and a pathway around the property in the coming months.
“This is the legacy of everybody here,” Wolf said. “We’ve formed this legacy and the legacy has formed us. This is a history of everyone in the area and we’re just trying to preserve it for future generations.”