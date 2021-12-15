Legacy of the Plains hosts Trees along the Trail event

Christmas trees decorated with lights, birds, sea creatures, quilt shapes and other unique items currently line the hallways of the Legacy of the Plains Museum as a part of the annual Trees along the Trail fundraiser event.
Trees along the Trail started at North Platte Valley Museum and moved to the Legacy of the Plains when NPVM merged with the Farm and Ranch Museum. The event is a tree decorating contest for nonprofit organizations, allowing them to get their name out to people while raising some money in the process. The money from the event is split 50/50, half going to the museum while the other half goes to the nonprofit organizations.
Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum, said the Christmas trees give the museum more decoration, “which is an adventure.”
There are about 23 different nonprofit organizations participating in the event this year. Some of the organizations participating include the Daughters of the American Revolution and Scotts Bluff County Tourism.
The fundraiser started off with High Plains Christmas, which took place Dec. 4, and will end on Dec. 23, at 4 p.m. That’s when they will tally up the votes and get the winners.
Wolf said so far it was going “pretty good. We’ve had a really good turnout this weekend (Dec. 4).”
Next year, Wolf said they are thinking about doing a kid’s division and adult’s division due to Minatare Elementary School decorating a tree for their leadership group this year.
Trees along the Trail has been going on for over 20 years. This event continues to happen because of the great opportunities it offers, Wolf said.
“It supports your organization and the museum,” he said.
Organizations can participate by letting the museum know they would like to participate. They will be put on a list and normally send letters about participating in the event in early October. Then after Thanksgiving, everyone comes in to decorate their tree. Wolf said it takes about two to three months to put this event together.
Trees along the Trail happens throughout December, as does the Yuletide Lights on the Prairie event, in which the exhibit hall will be covered in Christmas lights. Visitors can walk through it and see the museum in a different way. This event is usually done after closing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until Dec. 21.
Wolf said he likes carrying on the tradition of events like Trees along the Trail.
“I am just amazed at the creativity like every single year, these organizations come in and do something just a little bit different or totally different,” he said.
Tickets to vote on a tree are $1 each. On Saturday, Dec. 21, Santa will be at the museum for kids to see and deliver letters personally as a special part of the final night of Yuletide Lights event.