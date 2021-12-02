Legacy of the Plains Museum gearing up for High Plains Christmas

Gering will be ramping up the Christmas spirit on Saturday.
The Legacy of the Plains Museum is hosting its annual High Plains Christmas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Legacy of the Plains director Dave Wolf said he is hoping this year’s event is well attended.
“Last year, it was canceled. Two years ago, we had a snowstorm on Thanksgiving, so we had quite a bit of snow leftover. We weren’t able to do too much outside,” he said. “This year, it is supposed to be really nice.
“You can go and grab yourself a cup of coffee and get on one of the people haulers and go around and see the sights to really just kind of soak up the Christmas spirit. We’ll have the front gallery in our conference room all decked out with Christmas trees. It’s just a fun way to help kickoff the Christmas season.”
In addition to cowboy coffee, there will also be hot chocolate and a soup or hot dog lunch available to event-goers. The soup lunch is $5 and includes a piece of bread and dessert. The hot dog lunch is $4.
“For the potato soup, we actually use our potatoes that we grew on our land this year,” Wolf said. “We’ve got some slight variations (on the traditional events), but really it’s the same old, tried and true things that people enjoy.”
There will be live music from local artists, wagon rides, a quilt raffle and children will be able to write letters to Santa during the event.
“About halfway through, we’ll have a Pony Express rider (Casey Debus) come and deliver the letters to Santa at Santa’s Village in Gering,” Wolf said. “It’s really cool. She comes right to the door. We let people know she will be out there. She does a great job for us.”
Santa’s Village will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for children to sit on Santa’s lap, RaNae Garton, chair of the Gering Merchants Association, said.
“It’s pretty cool for the kids and families that are there to watch the horse ride up delivering the letters to Santa,” she said.
The Scotts Bluff National Monument will also be at Legacy of the Plains with a table for making decorations, Dan Morford, superintendent of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, said.
“It’s going to be a takeaway activity that the kids can take with them that has proved pretty popular in the past, he said.
In the future, the monument may host the event on the monument grounds, he said.
“The monument itself is kind of nice to have a one-stop shop for families and whatnot,” he said. “We also would love to have folks come out to the monument itself, but for this year, we’re taking part in (High Plains Christmas) at Legacy.”
In conjunction with High Plains Christmas, Legacy of the Plains will also host the Trees Along the Trail fundraiser. Businesses and organizations in the valley decorate trees with different themes and display them at the museum. The public votes on the best tree by buying votes for $1. Voting will be open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 23, Wolf said. The three trees with the most votes will win a cash prize, sponsored by H&R Block. The Legacy of the Plains Museum board president will also give a special award for the best decorated tree.
On Saturday night, the Legacy of the Plains will host the first Yuletide Lights event from 5 to 8 p.m.. The museum exhibit hall will be completely lit with Christmas lights making for a festive tour.
There will also be Yuletide Nights on Dec. 7, 9, 14, 16, 18 and 21.
Admission for members to Yuletide Lights is $5 for adults, $3 for youth 6 to 27 years old and children under 5 are free. Admission rates for non-members are $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
For more information, call the Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.