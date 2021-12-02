Legacy of the Plains Museum gearing up for High Plains Christmas

There will be live music from local artists, wagon rides, a quilt raffle and children will be able to write letters to Santa during the event.

“About halfway through, we’ll have a Pony Express rider (Casey Debus) come and deliver the letters to Santa at Santa’s Village in Gering,” Wolf said. “It’s really cool. She comes right to the door. We let people know she will be out there. She does a great job for us.”

Santa’s Village will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for children to sit on Santa’s lap, RaNae Garton, chair of the Gering Merchants Association, said.

“It’s pretty cool for the kids and families that are there to watch the horse ride up delivering the letters to Santa,” she said.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument will also be at Legacy of the Plains with a table for making decorations, Dan Morford, superintendent of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, said.

“It’s going to be a takeaway activity that the kids can take with them that has proved pretty popular in the past, he said.

In the future, the monument may host the event on the monument grounds, he said.