Legacy of the Plains Museum to host Puzzles of the Past Friday

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting its monthly Puzzles of the Past program. The event will be held this Friday, April 8, at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue to focus on the history, buildings and stories of the town of Morrill.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in the area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.

