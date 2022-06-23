Legacy of the Plains Museums hosts naming contest for one of three new goats

GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting a naming contest for one of their three new goats. The public is being asked to submit name suggestions for one of two male goats. Suggestions will be taken through July 9.

Executive Director Dave Wolf is excited to have the goats as part of the museum.

“The goats are a 4-H project for a local youth, and they had two names already picked out. I asked if it was OK to have our visitors and supporters name the third, and they liked the idea.”

The other two goats are named Flower (female) and Skunky (male).

The public can submit the names through email at info@legacyoftheplains.org, by phone at 308-436-1989, or through the museum’s social media sites. You can also stop by the museum to offer your suggestion. After all the suggestions are in, the top five names will be chosen. A social media poll will be created to pick the best one. The person who suggested the winning name will receive a free membership to the museum. For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum (308) 436-1989 or visit our website at www.legacyoftheplains.org.