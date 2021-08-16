Legacy of the Plains to host International Quilt Museum exhibit, fundraiser

The International Quilt Museum, located on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln, will hit the road Saturday, Aug. 21, for an evening event at Legacy of the Plains Museum, benefitting the IQM and its mission to preserve a unique art form and tradition from around the world.
The event, which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., will include exhibits of quilts from both local quilters and those from the museum itself. IQM staff will also present a program featuring the history of the museum and the world class collection of quilts it houses.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 18. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3dJo6vW.
Carmen Kleager, a local Friends of the IQM member, has been working for the past two years to put this fundraiser on. Kleager said one of the most impressive things about the IQM is that it is housed right here in Nebraska.
“It’s a worldwide quilt collection,” Kleager said in a previous interview. “We have quilts from Asia, England, China, Australia, around the world. And it’s just very special and unique and amazing that it’s in Lincoln, and it’s on the university campus.”
When the museum was originally being formed, there was national competition for where it would be hosted—including New York, San Francisco and the Smithsonian Museum. Ultimately, Ardis and Robert James, the donors of the first 950 international quilts given to form the museum, decided to place the museum in their home state of Nebraska.
Since then, it has grown to contain thousands of quilts from over 60 countries across four centuries. Kleager said the museum and its programming really help to emphasize the role that this tradition has played throughout many cultures and generations. It also shows that there is still a future for this art form.
“I think that (this event) just promotes quilting and quilting culture that’s in our country now,” she said. “… It helps people understand the importance of it.”
Prior to the IQM event at Legacy of the Plains Museum, a special lecture from musician and contemporary quilt maker Ricky Tims of Colorado will take place at the Gering Civic Center from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This event is free to the public. The speaking event with Ricky Tims is part of the IQM’s Mary Ghormley Memorial Lecture Series, which travels to a different location across the state of Nebraska every year.