Legacy of the Plains to host International Quilt Museum exhibit, fundraiser

The International Quilt Museum, located on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln, will hit the road Saturday, Aug. 21, for an evening event at Legacy of the Plains Museum, benefitting the IQM and its mission to preserve a unique art form and tradition from around the world.

The event, which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., will include exhibits of quilts from both local quilters and those from the museum itself. IQM staff will also present a program featuring the history of the museum and the world class collection of quilts it houses.

Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 18. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3dJo6vW.

Carmen Kleager, a local Friends of the IQM member, has been working for the past two years to put this fundraiser on. Kleager said one of the most impressive things about the IQM is that it is housed right here in Nebraska.

“It’s a worldwide quilt collection,” Kleager said in a previous interview. “We have quilts from Asia, England, China, Australia, around the world. And it’s just very special and unique and amazing that it’s in Lincoln, and it’s on the university campus.”