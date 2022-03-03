Legacy of the Plains unveils Capital Campaign Phase Two

The Legacy of the Plains Museum revealed their new plans for their ongoing Capital Campaign. This second phase will feature exterior renovations, new outdoor exhibits, an asphalt trail, and more.

The museum held an open house at 5 p.m. on Friday with nearly 50 people in attendance. Visitors learned more about the various plans for the phase and the new exhibits coming to the museum.

“So we have eight different sites, and we’ve broken it down into sites so it’ll be easier for people to see what our plan is,” David Wolf, the museum’s executive director, said. “... There’s so much we want to do ,,, the purpose was to get people familiar with that, with the plan.”

The new renovations will include a playground to help attract drivers to the museum. The museum will also restore a two-story cabin into a small schoolhouse and church.

One of the new exhibits will feature more than 30 pristine tractors donated from the George Krejci collection. Another will include a 1919 combine made by Holt, a company that eventually became Caterpillar. This was the first model of self-propelled, mass-produced combine. The museum piece is one of only four left in existence.

Other attractions will include a railhead exhibit, a Japanese hall and a trail around the perimeter of the museum’s property. Wolf said he hopes to complete Phase Two in a round five years. Since the museum itself will be unimpeded, visitors will be able to see how the phase is progressing.

The museum’s goal is to raise $2 million. Wolf said he was confident people will support the campaign. “The thing about this museum is this is our area’s history. It’s not just Gering, not just Scottsbluff. It’s the whole of northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming. Our history, our agricultural practices ... there’s something for everyone,” he said. “This is their legacy, too.”

There will be at least one more open house in the summer, when visitors can explore the grounds and see where the exhibits will be placed. To learn more about the campaign, or to pledge support for it, people can call 308-438-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org.

