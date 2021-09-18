Legacy will celebrate 25th annual Harvest Festival

There is a lot going on at the Legacy of the Plains this week. We kick off our 25th annual Harvest Festival with The Chester B. Brown Bean reunion. This event will be held this Thursday on Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legacy Community Room. Bean processors and producers are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Harvest Festival will then start on Saturday, Sept. 18. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Sunday will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. This year’s crop is dry edible beans. The cost is only $5 per person and children under age 12 are free.

The low entry fee to this event was made possible by the following sponsors: Bill and Marsha Vaughan, Gering Valley Plumbing & Heating, Western Nebraska Community College, Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C., Kelley Bean, Inland Truck Parts & Service, and B & C Steel Corporation. We would also like to thank Thompson Seed for the potato seed and Kelley Bean for the bean seed.

The Exhibit Hall, Gentry Cabin, Wiedeman House, Blacksmith Shop and Ageless Iron Building will be included in the event admissions.

Here are just a few of the highlights at this event: The potato patch will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a small fee, but participants will be able to take home a large bag of fresh red potatoes from our field. Live music will be available on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Also, free wagon rides will be available both days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Of course, there will be so much more.