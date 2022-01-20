LEGACY'S NUGGET: The Pony Express

Communication, in this digital age we find ourselves in, is conveniently fast and inexpensive, but as we all know, it wasn’t always so. For example, necessity for quick communication during the Civil War inspired a group of men to form the Pony Express on April 3, 1860. It was an expensive endeavor at the time. The 2000-mile route was well equipped in our area with sod or adobe stations that covered St. Joseph, Fort Kearney, Old Julesburg, Scotts Bluff, Fort Laramie, etc.

Riders used half-breed California mustangs to travel approximately 75-100 miles twice a week. They were generously compensated $50 to $150 a month, depending on the dangers and conditions associated with their routes.

This urgent service continued briefly until the completion of the Pacific Telegraph in October 1861. Although it only existed for a little over a year, the Pony Express has left behind an array of stories full of 200 heroic men who risked their lives to save others.

The National Pony Express Association recently attended our Harvest Festival to honor this crucial service in our history. They formed to carefully maintain the integrity of historical accounts and work to keep the stories alive. Legacy of the Plains Museum has the same mission to diligently preserve and share this notable accomplishment from the past. We have art, maps, coins, books, manuscripts, stamps, etc. related to this remarkable feat.