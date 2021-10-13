Legislature approves redistricting maps

Sen. Steve Erdman joined another rural Republican and five urban Democrats in voting against the legislative changes, calling the new map “a mistake.” He proposed an idea to keep existing districts in the heavily-populated Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties exclusive to those counties. The other 22 districts would be spread out among the other 90 counties.

Despite widespread legislative support for a map incorporating those ideas, he said, the Redistricting Committee did not consider it.

“Transferring a seat from central to eastern Nebraska did not need to happen, but this is the way the unicameral system works,” Erdman said.

He said rural Nebraska would continue to lose representation as long as the state legislature takes just population, and not geography, into account.

“I think going away from the unicameral system would be a great idea,” he said.

For the congressional map, all of Douglas County stays in the 2nd District, joined by the whole of Saunders County to the southwest.

Saunders was an addition from the 1st District, which also lost half of Polk County and four counties bordering the Missouri River to the 3rd District. Erdman said the congressional changes were “about as fair as we could make them.”

New district lines were also approved, and signed into law by Ricketts, for the state’s Public Service Commission, state Board of Education, Board of Regents and Supreme Court. These attracted more favorable support from the legislators, though none of the votes were unanimous.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.