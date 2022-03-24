‘Lend Your Heart to Ukraine’ campaign kicks off

After going a week of watching and reading about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, local businessman Hod Kosman, director and chairman of Platte Valley Bank, decided it was time to do something about it.

“It was so hard every day to go home and listen to and see the devastation, the lack of hope, the danger that was going on in Ukraine,” he said. “…I asked the Oregon Trail (Community) Foundation (OTCF) if they would serve as a humanitarian conduit to take tax deductible donations and get them to Ukraine. That was the easy part.”

The hard part, he said, was finding a way to get those funds to the Ukrainian refugees and people who needed them most.

Kosman decided to reach out to the office of Victoria Spartz, an Indiana congresswoman with Ukrainian heritage, to see if she knew how he could get the funds to Ukraine. He ended up talking to her chief of staff, who directed him to a site of a plethora of NGOs that were currently providing aid to the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe. That’s where he came across Airlink.

“Airlink serves all of those countries, serves dozens of NGOs, and you can’t serve the people if you can’t get the service providers and the whatever it is — food, water, medical aid, whatever — to the sites, and that is what Airlink does,” Kosman said, “and that’s what drew me to them because they affected everyone in every country that is serving the refugees of Ukraine.”

Kosman talked with Steve Smith, president of Airlink, and then pointed him to chat with Sandra Walter, the director of development. Kosman, Walter, Cathy McDaniel of OTCF and Rick Tuggle, with OTCF and Riverstone Bank, put together a campaign, “Lend Your Heart to Ukraine,” for local giving toward Airlink’s efforts in aiding the Ukrainian refugees. They officially launched the campaign at a press conference Thursday, March 10, where they kicked off the giving with over $25,000.

“We were able to do lots of different things, just responding to crisis within our community with the COVID food fund, we had an irrigation canal collapse, and for those things were able to respond and it’s different that it’s not here,” McDaniel, executive director of OTCF, said, “but we certainly have seen the heart of our community, and we were really excited to see where this goes.”

During the press conference, Walter spoke about what Airlink does and explained how they use donated funds to support humanitarian efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

“We exist to remove the cost of transportation and logistics as a barrier for relief organizations transporting aid and responders into disasters and other humanitarian crises,” she said.

According to their press kit, in 2021 alone, Airlink helped 7.86 million people and 56 different NGOs. It sent 1,137 responders, 767,000 pounds of supplies and provided $2.7 million in transportation relief for humanitarian efforts in 38 different countries.

Airlink partners with over 130 different NGOs. Currently, 25 of them are activated and responding to the crisis in and around Ukraine, Walter said.

“When you donate towards the work that Airlink does, not only are donating to the people of Ukraine, and anybody who is benefiting from this disaster response that we’re doing around the world, but you’re also ensuring that the relief organizations who have expertise can get their expertise there regardless of the fundraising that they’re able to do with the budgets that they have.”

With the conflict only two weeks old, Walter said that Airlink will use the first two to three months getting a kind of baseline of aid to the area, and then anticipate the need to last anywhere from six to nine months to two years.

“Just because the crisis ends — which please, please it will end sooner rather than later — there will still be millions of people who will need aid and support, and our humanitarian partners will continue to support them,” Walter said at the press conference. “And so, as long as they have requests and they have needs, we will continue to work to fulfill them thanks to the support from the people like folks in your community.”

McDaniel said that this is the first fund through OTCF that isn’t for a local campaign or cause. However, knowing this community, she and Kosman were convinced that people will want to help out.

“How can you not?” McDaniel said. “It’s something that’s so prevalent in the media right now, and it is so heartbreaking. And, I feel if we can help we should; I feel like everybody in the country should do that. And so, we’re really just a mechanism. It’s people showing their heart to us — lending your heart to Ukraine. That’s what we want to do.”

Kosman added, “(We) just had to do something as a community because that’s who we are.”

Both Riverstone Bank and Platte Valley Bank will have opportunities at their locations to donate to the fund. Donations can also be made online at otcf.org or via the QR Code that’s been placed on signage. Donations to the OTCF Ukraine Relief Fund are tax deductible and will be given to Airlink to support its efforts.

Airlink has requested only monetary donations in order maximize the amount and type of aid needed at specific times.

“It’s about sending what’s needed when it’s needed where it’s needed,” Walter said.

