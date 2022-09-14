Lending a hand: Group 'does God's work,' helping couple recovering from wildfire

At the beginning of August, Carolynne Ewing watched as wildfire began burning its way through the Carter Canyon area of Gering.

Her husband, Dave, had been in town mowing his mother’s lawn. As she watched the smoke, she decided to call her husband. Soon, she said, she saw the flames coming up over the hill near the house. Suddenly, it was time to evacuate.

The next day, Carolynne and Dave Ewing made a trip back to the house.

“We were just down the way a little bit and the man who leases our pasture — we waved at him and he kind of ran down the borrow pit and up the top. He said, ‘I’m so sorry about your house,’ and that’s how we knew it was gone,” Carolynne said.

Across the road, Dave Ewing’s mom owns a house that was being rented.

“There was a renter (living there) and, right away, he said, ‘You need a place to live. I rented (the house) because it was so beautiful. You need a place.’ So, he moved,” she said.

Since moving into the new home, as part of the recovery, the couple had meetings with representatives from the Nebraska Forestry Service.

“We’ve been at dozens of meetings and a forester talked about probably the reason why they couldn’t save our house was we had too many cedars nearby. He said do not plant another cedar and get them away from your home. They don’t hold water, like deciduous trees do,” she said.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and others in the community helped with clean up around the new house.

Each year, a group of church members picks a community-based project to work on called “Gods Work, Our Hands.”

“In the last two or three years we’ve done backpack projects, filled backpacks and sent them off. This year, we talked about doing that again,” Jack Martin, a church member who helped organize the event, said. “With the fires going on, it came up in our Board of Social Ministry discussion. I brought up the fact that I knew (a family that was affected by the fire), so we kind of put that as our number one priority. It worked out that we were able to help them out.”

The church members were put to work on Saturday with various tasks around the property, Martin said. Friends and family members of the Ewings also pitched in.

“We’re doing a lot of pruning and sawing down trees that were burned and some that just needed to be thinned out anyway. They wanted to get a few of them away from the house — in case there might be another fire — so they don’t pose a problem,” he said.

Jadie Rother said it felt good to give a helping hand cleaning up around the house including painting, yard work and removing trees.

“We felt it in our heart to come and help,” she said. “It’s been lots of fun. We’ve met a lot of new people and saw some beautiful country.”

Becky Martin said it has also been a rewarding experience for her, as well.

“Even if we’re just doing a little bit, we’re doing something,” she said.

Carolynne described the group’s help, as well as the generosity of others, has been a blessing.

“I’m just overwhelmed by the kindness of everybody in the valley,” she told the Star-Herald. “The difference everyone is making is just huge. Absolutely huge. I’m very, very thankful.

“It would have been a lot more difficult to get this cleaned up (without the help). Honestly, Dave and I probably wouldn’t have done it. Our kids wanted to come over and we’d have worked with them, but this is going to be three hours of miracle working.”