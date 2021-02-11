Library Foundation still pursuing remodel or new library

During Monday’s meeting, the city approved a $55,000 grant and a $105,000 loan from LB840 funds for Hotel 21. The hotel is south of the Weborg 21 Centre, and is anticipated to open in the next month.

The council unanimously approved two agreements using $100,000 in state funds to construct a rail spur at the city’s industrial park. One agreement is between the state and the city, the other between the city and Crossroads Cooperative, which is building its new site at the industrial park.

City Engineer Annie Folck said the agreements are part of the state’s Economic Opportunity Program which requires the city to apply and use the money to benefit a business. She said the state requires the project to be bid out, and all standards for spending public met.

“The $100,000 will be a pass through to the project, any additional expenses will be the responsibility of Crossroads,” Folck said. “They will oversee day-to-day construction with the city, of course, ensuring that everything meets all of our typical civic responsibilities.”

According to the agenda, the city is required to oversee the project and document it for at least five years, but Crossroads Cooperative will be responsible for obtaining design and approvals from Union Pacific Railroad and manage the construction, subject to the city’s authority.