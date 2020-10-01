 Skip to main content
Library hosting Halloween terrarium craft
Library hosting Halloween terrarium craft

With Halloween just around the corner, patrons can come build a haunted graveyard terrarium at the Gering Library Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.

This spooky craft involves creating miniature gravestones from polymer clay and building a terrarium that will support live moss. Since we have to bake the gravestones and bones and paint them, plan on three hours to complete the craft.

This program is free and open to ages 13 and up, and all materials will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Staff recommend registering before the event, but it is not required.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.

