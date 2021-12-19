Lincoln Elementary celebrate holidays with biennial Holiday Lights event

Lincoln Elementary students, families and staff boarded the Polar Express and traveled to a winter wonderland to meet the one and only Santa Claus during their Holiday Lights open house event Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The event takes place every other year, and it gives students and staff a chance to do up the holiday decorating real big and show off all their hard work to parents and other members of the community.

“Teachers — all staff — work together, and they come up with themes, so we have winter wonderland upstairs and downstairs we have the Polar Express,” Principal Pam Barker said. “…It seems like everyone comes to this and even community members as well because it’s just kind of fun and it gets you into the spirit.”

Once staff comes up with themes, they have their students help them with various craft projects to decorate the hallways accordingly. It usually takes a “good couple of weeks,” Barker said, to put it all together.

“We have snow globes, we have Rudolphs, we have snowflakes, we have so many things here,” she said.