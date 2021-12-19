Lincoln Elementary celebrate holidays with biennial Holiday Lights event

Lincoln Elementary students, families and staff boarded the Polar Express and traveled to a winter wonderland to meet the one and only Santa Claus during their Holiday Lights open house event Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The event takes place every other year, and it gives students and staff a chance to do up the holiday decorating real big and show off all their hard work to parents and other members of the community.
“Teachers — all staff — work together, and they come up with themes, so we have winter wonderland upstairs and downstairs we have the Polar Express,” Principal Pam Barker said. “…It seems like everyone comes to this and even community members as well because it’s just kind of fun and it gets you into the spirit.”
Once staff comes up with themes, they have their students help them with various craft projects to decorate the hallways accordingly. It usually takes a “good couple of weeks,” Barker said, to put it all together.
“We have snow globes, we have Rudolphs, we have snowflakes, we have so many things here,” she said.
As families strolled the halls, they got to search for their children’s masterpieces while waiting for the chance to meet the Polar Express conductor, who was played by Lincoln Elementary paraprofessional Stephen Viessman. Viessman would hand out to each child a golden ticket with a special bell, and then the children got a chance to write their names on the passengers list.
“It was a lot of fun,” 6-year-old Harper Stephens said. “Going through the Polar Express on the train (was my favorite).”
From there, families moved up the stairs into the winter wonderland, where they got the chance to meet Santa. Children gave him hugs, letters and plenty of Christmas wishes. In return, Santa gave them little candy canes.
“My favorite thing was seeing Santa,” 5-year-old Hadley Stephens said.
While some children enjoyed meeting the conductor and Santa, others liked seeing their artwork on display and pointing it out to family and friends.
“My favorite was my Christmas tree,” Charlie Martindale said. His brother Joe said he liked the watercolor buildings.
No matter what the best part was, it’s clear that everyone had a blast celebrating the holiday season at Lincoln Elementary.
“It’s just a time for families and to get into the spirit of the holidays and Christmas,” Barker said.