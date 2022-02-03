 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Elementary celebrates 100 days of learning fun
Gering Public Schools celebrated their 100th day of school on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The Courier's Olivia Wieseler snapped a few shots of how the kindergarten classrooms at Lincoln Elementary were celebrating.

Khloe Shaw watches her stack of blocks as it begins to wobble. She and her Lincoln Elementary kindergarten classmates did different counting and number activities to celebrate the 100th day of school Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Kindergartner Camryn Mendoza gives a thumbs up while he and his classmates at Lincoln Elementary figure out what they can build with 100 different shapes as a part of celebrating 100 days of school.
Kindergartner Hunter Ashing adds more sprinkles to his 100-shaped cookies before chowing down as part of Lincoln Elementary's celebration of 100 days of school.
Lincoln Elementary paraprofessional Kimberly Almaraz-Lopez looks at kindergartner Sufjan Webber as they accidentally knock down their set-up of dominoes. They were trying to set up 100 dominoes to celebrate the 100th day of school.
Adalyn Alsides frosts one of her three cookies that make the number "100" as a part of Lincoln Elementary's kindergarten celebrations of the 100th day of school Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Kindergartners Linus Rose, Lauryn Lovelidge and Sloan Judy try to stack 100 cups without knocking them down during one of the activities celebrating 100 days of school at Lincoln Elementary on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Lincoln kindergartner Julian Guerrero tries on his "100" glasses after decorating them to celebrate the 100th day of school on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

