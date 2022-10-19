Lincoln Elementary custodian: 'I just try to do my best job, with integrity'

One member of the Lincoln Elementary School staff has recently received multiple honors for his hard work and dedication.

Custodian Justin Martinez was honored both by the students at Lincoln and the Gering Public Schools Board of Education for his service in the month of October.

Martinez and his fellow custodian, Rudy Hernandez, were celebrated at Lincoln for Custodian Day early this month.

“That morning when it happened I was totally caught off-guard,” said Martinez. “They called me to the gym and nobody was directing me to a mess, so I was wondering what was going on. I was totally surprised.”

The students at Lincoln had gone all out for their custodians and showered them with art and cards.

“I got so many drawings and little pictures,” Martinez said.

Those gifts from the students decorate the inside and outside of his office at Lincoln, a constant reminder that his hard work is noticed and appreciated by the kids.

“They always see what you do,” Martinez said. “I come here day in and day out and just try to do the best that I can. I’m not a rocket scientist, but somebody’s got to do it. I just try to do my best job, with integrity.”

The work of a custodian is never done, and Martinez said that his job means caring for everything between the floor and the ceiling.

“It’s everything from throwing trash and vacuuming floors to helping serve lunch,” Martinez explained. “It’s a wide variety of things, but mainly keeping a safe and clean work environment for kids to learn in.”

Martinez spends around half of his day directly interacting with the students, primarily at meal times. He believes that even a simple hello can go a long way to improving somebody’s day, and that attitude shapes how he behaves around the students at Lincoln.

“I just try to put myself in their shoes,” he said. “This is a big place. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming, and I just try to go the extra mile to say hello or tie their shoe, things I would want somebody to do for my kid.”

He often thinks about the experiences that his own children will have at school in the near future. He strives to create an environment that would make them feel safe and comfortable.

“I would want my kids to come to a clean school with the floors mopped every day, so I take pride in what I do,” he said.

Martinez said that despite not being a teacher himself, he and the rest of the staff at Lincoln have an opportunity to share their experience and knowledge with the students.

“Even just life skills here in the cafeteria,” Martinez said. “Picking up trash and cleaning up after yourself.”

It’s those little lessons and acts of kindness that catch the attention of those around him. When nominating Martinez for his “Bulldogs Going Beyond” award, coworker Kacey Sell spoke about how he models kindness and work ethic for the students at Lincoln.

“Justin is asked on a daily basis to do those dirty jobs that most people would not want to do, but he always does it with a smile and never makes anybody feel bad for asking for his help,” Sell said. “He is an outstanding role model for our students, displaying work ethic and kindness every single day.”

Despite the amount of praise Martinez has received in the last few weeks, he remains humble and insists that he is just doing his job.

“I’m just trying to do the right thing every day,” he said. “And it’s nice that it’s not going unnoticed.”