Lincoln Elementary rings in the season with song
The holiday season is in full swing, especially with various Christmas programs taking place throughout local schools. The Gering Courier's Olivia Wieseler caught up with some Lincoln Elementary students who were practicing on Friday, Dec. 3, for their concert, which took place on Monday, Dec. 6. 

Third grader Quinn Judy sings about wanting to warm up with a nice cup of hot chocolate during Lincoln Elementary's rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 3 for their Christmas program.
Lincoln first grader Annalia Tovar brandishes her shaker to the beat of Jingle Bells in preparation for the Christmas program, which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
First grader Harper Stephens sings her heart out while practicing the finale of the Lincoln Elementary Christmas concert during their rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 3.
Lincoln first grader Benjamin Gomez gets his shaker going during their Christmas program rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 3.
Lincoln third graders sing about having a cup of hot cocoa during rehearsal for their Christmas program, which was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
First grader Jordan Hakert stomps and jingles to the beat during rehearsal of Lincoln Elementary's Christmas program.
Third grader Olivia Enriquez blows her nose during a song about having a cold during winter.
