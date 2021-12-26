Lincoln Elementary students give back to zoo following assembly

Lincoln Elementary students sat on their knees, craning their necks to see inside a small animal crate as Riverside Discovery Center zookeeper Madison Dale attempts to coax out Spork the opossum during an assembly on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Spork was a little shy and didn’t come out right away, but zoo educator Kevin Plath told the students that it’s likely because Spork is nocturnal.
“Nocturnal animals are active at night, and so right now, it’s the middle of his night,” he said.
Plath continued telling the students a bunch of other interesting facts about the opossum, including it is a marsupial, an omnivore and not as scary as what most people think. In fact, they are actually helpful to humans, because one wild opossum can eat up to 3,000 ticks in a single season.
“Spork looks really sweet right now, right? He wouldn’t hurt a fly. But if you’re a really sweet, kind, harmless animal out in the wild, that means you’re an easy meal for predators,” Plath said to the students. “So when he feels scared, Spork has to do everything he can to look as scary as possible. … And so, a lot of people don’t care about them (opossums), and the worst part is, because they don’t care about them, if they see an opossum crossing the road, they might not stop their car. … But the good news is, as long as we get more people to like opossums and realize how important they are, that’s never going to happen.”
The short lesson on opossums was the final mini-assembly from the zoo of the semester. Throughout the year, Plath, along with a helper or two and an animal, comes in for a weekly early morning assembly to get the students excited about learning for the day.
With it being around the holiday season, there was one more surprise during this last assembly. The fourth grade class gathered a platform-cart-full of snacks, toys and other items for the zoo to use throughout the holiday season and presented to the Plath, Dale and Spork.
“No donation, how big or small, always helps us and we’re always so grateful,” Plath said to the students. “So to get something like this from all of you guys, I am just so blown away. You are fantastic.”
Fourth grade teacher Amy Ranalletti said, “It’s something we do every year. We figure that lots of classes do gift exchanges and they spend a couple dollars, but why not do that to something that’s beneficial and useful to the animals at the zoo? And, the kids are all about giving and sharing, so they were completely for it and loved it.”
The donation event is called Jingle Paws, and the Lincoln Elementary fourth grade class does it every year. As Ranalletti said, the students enjoy bringing as many things for the zoo as they can so they can help the animals.
“I feel like us donating lots of food would help them more, so they have more money,” fourth grader Dontae Palomo said. “So once they run out with all that food — and if they had any left over, they could do that — and then once they run out, they’ll have lots of more money to buy more food.”
With how much the zoo does by taking care of animals and educating the community about each animal’s importance to different environments, the students just want to be able to give back.
“They bring in animals and then they just want to help them,” fourth grader Mariella Myers said. “They already spend so much money, and we just wanted to help them out.”