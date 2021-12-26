Lincoln Elementary students give back to zoo following assembly

Plath continued telling the students a bunch of other interesting facts about the opossum, including it is a marsupial, an omnivore and not as scary as what most people think. In fact, they are actually helpful to humans, because one wild opossum can eat up to 3,000 ticks in a single season.

“Spork looks really sweet right now, right? He wouldn’t hurt a fly. But if you’re a really sweet, kind, harmless animal out in the wild, that means you’re an easy meal for predators,” Plath said to the students. “So when he feels scared, Spork has to do everything he can to look as scary as possible. … And so, a lot of people don’t care about them (opossums), and the worst part is, because they don’t care about them, if they see an opossum crossing the road, they might not stop their car. … But the good news is, as long as we get more people to like opossums and realize how important they are, that’s never going to happen.”