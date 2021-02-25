Lincoln Elementary students put on their chef hats for cooking club

Kindergarten through second graders in the Lincoln Elementary cooking club couldn’t resist the temptation of licking their peanut-buttery fingers as they waited for the go ahead to eat their newest cooking creations.
The cooking club, led by principal Pam Barker and teacher Ronda Roth, meets once a week for four weeks to learn how to make a new tasty treat or yummy snack. Each meeting has a theme and begins with reading a book related to that theme.
On Monday, Feb. 22, the students read a book called “Click!” and then made their own individual cameras out of graham crackers, peanut butter, licorice, M&Ms and a vanilla wafer. Some students chowed down after making their edible cameras, while others waited to show their parents afterward.
“Some of them like to take them home and show their moms, you know, before they eat it. Some go home, and they want to make it right away,” Roth said. “The kids seem to really love it, and they love to eat the leftovers.”
The cooking club is one of five after school clubs at Lincoln Elementary that began this semester. A few students explained why they chose cooking club over others like ag club, art club or micro-bits club.
“We want to know how to cook, and I love to cook,” second grader Quinn Judy said.
“I just wanted to do something different,” second grader Nataleigh Nelson, who had already done an art class elsewhere before, said.
Second grader Teccoa Combs said, “I love making cakes and cupcakes.”
While they didn’t exactly make cakes and cupcakes in the cooking club, they all agreed among the best parts about cooking club were the chef hats and aprons they will get to keep after the last meeting.
The after school clubs at Lincoln have one meeting left this semester. Cooking club will be making a treat related to school buses next week.
“We’ve got some really good response all the way around from all the clubs,” Roth said. “So it’s been, it’s really fun.”