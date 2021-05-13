Lincoln Elementary students participated in the long-standing tradition of elementary field day on Friday, May 7. The younger classes hula-hooped, played with a parachute, ran an obstacle course and did a water transfer relay, while the older kids held a mini track meet at the junior high and high school track complex. Courier editor Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun from the day.
Lincoln Elementary's field day of fun
Related to this story
Most Popular
TEACHER PROFILE
With the year coming to an end, seventh grade students have been spending their exploration class time on the upper deck of the gym battling robots.
If you walk into the industrial arts and metal-working building at Gering High School and hear the sound of popcorn, you can know the students…
Gering High School hosted their prom at the Weborg 21 Centre in coordination with the WyoBraska Gives Laser Light Show on Saturday, May 1. Stu…
Gering seniors left the classroom and flooded the community on Wednesday, April 28, to help out with various service projects from highway cle…
YesterYears
Gering Landfill offers extended hours and days
Work continues inside a small, white building to preserve the stories of local Japanese-Americans who settled in the community. The Japanese H…
High school students from across the Panhandle swarmed Western Nebraska Community College’s campus for the annual District Music Contest, Thur…
Yesteryears