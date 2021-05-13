 Skip to main content
Lincoln Elementary's field day of fun
Lincoln Elementary students participated in the long-standing tradition of elementary field day on Friday, May 7. The younger classes hula-hooped, played with a parachute, ran an obstacle course and did a water transfer relay, while the older kids held a mini track meet at the junior high and high school track complex. Courier editor Olivia Wieseler captured some of the fun from the day.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

