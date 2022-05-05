Lincoln Elementary's Tracy Steele invests in teaching the whole child

Working with children is something that Tracy Steele has always loved to do, which is why teaching just seemed like a natural fit. It didn’t hurt that she grew up with her dad being a high school math teacher as well. Now, as a fourth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and with over 20 years under her belt, Steele still strives to make a difference in students’ lives.

“I always thought I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I’ve always loved hanging with kids and being with kids and just always had that lifelong goal of wanting to be a good role model and make a difference in somebody’s life.”

Steele said she enjoys her profession because every day is unique, as she is constantly assessing where her students are at physically, mentally and emotionally in order to provide the most effective education.

“It’s not a repetitious, same-thing every day, and even though you might think you’re walking into this knowing what you’re going to do, it changes minute by minute,” she said. “But, first and foremost, you’re there for the kids, at an elementary level, and you assess where they’re coming in to you in the morning, and then that’s how you kind of gauge your day. … You’re there to meet their needs. You’re there to teach them. You’re there to be their everything for those seven hours that you have them.”

That commitment, however, isn’t just there between teacher and student for Steele; it’s there among faculty and staff throughout the district as well. Having grown up in Scottsbluff, Steele said she wasn’t sure what she’d be getting herself into when joining the district across the river, but it had been better than she hoped.

“I will definitely say that every day has been a blessing because this school district is family first,” she said. “Everybody cares about everybody’s well-being and things like that, and just to get to know the families and to get to know the kids has been an amazing thing that I think resonates in the smaller school districts, and that’s what I appreciate.”

Steele tries to instill that sense of togetherness between the students and the community as well by encouraging her students to get out and give back to the community that raised them.

"We’re teaching the whole child,” she said. “I try to do a lot of community service-based things with my kids and my student council kids and just showing them that there’s all different ways to learn, not just in the classroom, but to get them out in the community to see how they can make a small difference or (have) a part in that community too.”

It’s all about investing in the whole child, Steele said. That’s why an education is so much more than just classroom work; a good education includes extracurriculars, community service and even opportunities for students to learn from each other, she said.

“I think the more that we can do that (teamwork between schools within the district), the more buy-in we have from the kids,” Steele said. “I know we have fourth graders who look forward every week to their Leo (Club) mentors from the high school coming. It’s 20 minutes, but it’s the best 20 minutes of their entire week because they get to talk to a high school kid and get to tell them their problems or their woes or their excitement or anything like that. And so, I think the more that we can do those kinds of things, then the kids see the purpose down the line.”

Investing in all aspects of the child can require a lot of energy, making the profession of teacher not an easy task, but Steele said she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“(I) can’t imagine doing anything else. Even on the days that I’m most frustrated, it’s still the most rewarding as well, when you have that one kid have that ‘aha’ moment or you help that kid in a way that you never realized you did.”

