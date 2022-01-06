Local health department recognizing partners

GERING — Scotts Bluff County Health Department will host an open house celebration for the partners who have helped keep this community safe during the pandemic.

The open house will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m., in the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building, second floor Commissioners Meeting room.

A short video presentation will show some of the accomplishments attained this past year.

The following organizations will be honored: CAPWN Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska, City of Gering, City of Mitchell, City of Scottsbluff, Gering Public Schools, Midwest Theater, Mitchell Public Schools, Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD), Regional West Health Services, Riverside Discovery Center, Roosevelt Public Power District, Scotts Bluff County Community Health, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Scottsbluff Public Schools, UNMC School of Nursing, Valley Ambulance Services, West Way Christian Church and Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC).