Local tourism officials and community leaders are plugging the “future of tourism” in the valley, spotlighting opportunities in the area ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week during a press conference Friday, May 5.

Brenda Leisy, of Scotts Bluff County Tourism, and Karla Niedan-Streeks, of the Gering Visitors Bureau, were joined by Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, Gering Mayor Kent Ewing, Terrytown Mayor Chris Perales and Scotts Bluff County Commission Chair Ken Meyer ahead of the week-long observance. They gathered at the breezeway that acts as an entryway from 10th Street in downtown Gering to the Gering Civic Plaza. Downtown Gering will serve as the starting point for the upcoming USA Cycling Gravel National Championship, planned for Sept. 9, making the location symbolic of the “Travel Forward” theme of this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week.

The week shines a spotlight on the importance not only of tourism to the local economy, but to quality of life and well-being for residents and businesses, Niedan-Streeks, who is executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau and director of tourism for the City of Gering, said. According to a proclamation read by Scottsbluff Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan and signed by each of the mayors and commission chair, Scotts Bluff County hosts an estimated 300,00 annual visitors each year, which generates $44.7 million in direct travel spending and more than $11.8 million in state and local tax revenues. In the state, tourism is Nebraska’s third-largest source of revenue from outside the state, and grew by 2.6% last year. The state saw direct travel spending of $4.9 billion and more than $705 million in tax revenues.

“I’m happy to report that convention meeting market is back, it’s back with a boom. We have a strong calendar of conference and meeting events happening in 2023,” Niedan-Streeks said in her remarks Friday, noting that one of the most important will bring “rut nuts” from throughout the country to Gering in July for the Oregon California Trails Nuts Association national convention. “Our motorcoach tours will be rolling in throughout the entire year … And we have a full calendar of recurring annual events that offers something for everyone, for residents and visitors. It promises to be a great year of experiences in 2023.

Leisy, director of Scotts Bluff County Tourism, touted the area’s efforts to become a leader in sports tourism. Gering and Scotts Bluff County joined Sports Nebraska, the state’s sports tourism coalition, and is working with a group, called Huddle Up, to build its sports tourism presence. Leisy noted some of those efforts, including putting together a sports planning guide, forming a sports council and other efforts to grow the sports market.

“The start to our sports tourism future has just begun as we continue to improve our current diamonds, and make plans to expand into a sports world that will present more opportunities for the valley,” she said “… Just think what we can achieve with one inaugural cycling event under our belt, or one round of appointments at our first Sports ETA conference.”

Leisy said area tourism is hoping to be the “start of an adventure for someone,” whether it be in leisure, group or sports travel.”

After leaders signed the proclamation put forth, Commissioner Ken Meyer praised Niedan-Streeks and their efforts to lead tourism in the area, noting that many of the events held in the area “don’t just happen overnight,” referring to the area’s hosting of the state high school golf championships, U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships and more.

“A lot of folks come here, and they love it when they come here,” he said. “We’re doing something here, folks. This is not Mayberry R.F.D here, guys. This is a destination. This is a place that people want to come. And, it wouldn’t happen, it wouldn’t happen without folks like this.”