Local mayors host 37th annual prayer breakfast, call on God for help and hope

The smell of pancakes and the sound of prayer filled the room as the leaders of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown hosted the 37th Annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast at the Gering Civic Center Thursday, May 5.

The event celebrated the National Day of Prayer, which has been held on the first Thursday in May since 1988.

The breakfast began around 6:45 a.m., with speakers presenting from 7 to 8 a.m. As it was the mayors’ breakfast, they each played a crucial role and set the scene for the morning’s events.

“There are countries all over this world that are suffering and experiencing these religious persecutions every day. We get to have a prayer breakfast, and we can do it without fear ... we might not all go to the same building, but we have the freedoms to worship as we see fit,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said in his opening remarks.

The featured guest speaker at the breakfast was Pastor Bruce Peterson from Grace Chapel. Peterson was born in Paraguay and raised in Chicago; he became a pastor at Grace Chapel in 1992.

Peterson said the influencers and leaders at the breakfast had been given a calling by God to aid their communities. “If you know it or not, you have accepted a job from God to help us thrive,” he said. “Your influences, your discussions, your decisions should be grounded in bringing real help to the community. You should regularly be asking questions like, ‘How will this establish hope? How will this give people a leg up, a helping hand?’”

He said leaders were God’s servants and that they should do everything in their power to uplift the people they represent. God put it in them to help, he said, and if they do good, God will reward them for it.

Peterson concluded his presentation by summarizing the Old Testament’s Book of Esther, where the titular heroine becomes the new wife of a king and has him stop an act of genocide planned by his advisor.

“Mordecai says to Esther something like, ‘Well, maybe, maybe it’s just for a time like this that you have become his wife.’ Maybe its for a time like this that you’re the mayor,” Peterson said. “There’s always a time like this. There’s never a time that’s not like this. Those are times we can't influence.”

The mayors and other leaders, he said, are coworkers of God, who should help people thrive and build hope in the community.

“If there’s greed at the top, there’s despair at the bottom and there’s godlessness everywhere,” Peterson said. “... Let no debt remain outstanding except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.”

Other religious leaders who spoke included Pastor Andrew Griess of Zion Evangelical Church, Pastor Jeff Banks of Monument Bible Church and Pastor Logan McCourtney of Hope Church. They provided the invocation, benediction and a prayer for the community, nation and world, respectively.

“We ask that you powerfully work in our lives to bring forward revival and renewal,” McCourtney had told attendees during his prayer. “... Lord, just as you drove out the enemies of Israel, we want to pray that you, in very tangible ways, drive out drug addiction, poverty, family generational brokenness, alcoholism. We pray, Lord, that you would saturate the panhandle with the gospel and the kingdom of Jesus Christ.”

Each mayor also had a turn at the podium. While Kaufman had provided the opening remarks, Scottsbluff’s Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan introduced Peterson.

Chris Perales, the Mayor of Terrytown, gave the event’s Scripture reading.

Perales said his clerk had originally thought he shouldn’t attend because he had lost his mother just two weeks beforehand.

“I almost didn’t make it (to the breakfast), but my mother would tell me ‘get off your butt,’” he said, before reading Colossians 2:6-7: “‘So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness.’ Hope I made Mom proud.”

Members of the Scottsbluff High School Air Force ROTC posted the colors and led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance to start the breakfast. Musicians Gracie Batt and Joe Jackson from Summit Christian College performed on the piano and guitar, respectively.

