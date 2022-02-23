Lohr family receives 'overwhelming' support after cancer diagnosis

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Scottsbluff High School gymnasium was a flood of white as fans on both sides of the court joined in the “White Out” night in support of Scottsbluff Fire Captain Ryan Lohr.

Lohr, who’s been with the Scottsbluff Fire Department for 19 years, was diagnosed with colon cancer in mid-December, and since the word got out in the community, the support has been nothing short of amazing.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, the amount of support we’ve gotten from not only my brothers at the fire department, but the community has been amazing,” he said. “I can’t stress the amount of support we’ve received and prayers and everything has just been amazing.”

It started with a GoFundMe page, https://bit.ly/3H2qx8q, which was set up on Dec. 19, and has raised over $10,000 so far for Lohr and his family. Then a few days later, the Union Bar held a raffle of a century arms centurion 12 gauge shotgun, raising about $2,000 more for the Lohr family.

On Dec. 30, Logoz announced the business was selling t-shirts to support the Lohr family, with pick up ready just in time for the Gering/Scottsbluff basketball games on Jan. 22. That’s when the schools called for a “White Out” night, with many people wearing the “Team Ryan” Logoz shirts.

Just five days later, “Red Out for Ryan” took place at the Bayard vs. Gering game on Gering’s home court. With Lohr’s daughter Allee on the Gering basketball team and his wife Andrea from Bayard, both communities came together to show support for the family. Red plastic fire hats were being sold during the game for $3 apiece, with the option for additional donations, and both cheerleading squads came together to lead a cheer for Ryan.

“The night that Bayard came up and we played them in basketball, and Bayard did all this stuff, I mean, that really meant a lot because we know those people, and it was just super cool to see them come together like that and do that for us,” Andrea said. “They didn’t have to do any of that.”

Since then, Ryan has even received gifts and cards from other communities such as North Platte and Chadron.

All this has led to the largest community fundraiser for the Lohr family yet. Ryan’s colleagues through the Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters union decided to put together “The Ryan Lohr Benefit Dinner and Live Auction” on Friday, March 4, at the Weborg 21 Centre, 2625 10th St. in Gering.

Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters President Chris Gabis said the 15 members of the union wanted to help the Lohr family in any way they could right away, and their minds immediately went to a benefit auction.

“We wanted to make sure that we could help Ryan and his family chip away at the medical expenses and, really, all the expenses that come with battling cancer,” he said. “…The biggest thing for me is the fire service is all about the brotherhood; that’s something that I take to heart. The guys that work together every day in our fire station are like a family, and for us, it was very important to be there for our family member, to be there for our brother, and make sure that we can help Ryan and Andrea and their family.”

The benefit will begin with a social hour, DJ and silent auction at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., the spaghetti dinner will be served, followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. The auction will be put on by Dave Vondy of All-American Consulting out of Colorado, and the famous Steve Flower will be the auctioneer. Items like vacation packages, art, metal art, music, movie and sports memorabilia will be up for grabs during the live auction.

When the Lohrs got wind of the benefit dinner and auction, they felt overwhelmed. Ryan said he’s not one to ask for anything, and while he does feel a little awkward about it all, he knows that people are just showing they care.

“In all honesty, if it was just me, I would have just shut all that stuff down. I don’t do real well with that kind of stuff,” Ryan said. “…We’re fortunate we’ve never asked for anything, but the outpouring of support and prayers and stuff is just — it’s really overwhelming.”

Andrea added, “That’s how people show they care.”

Gabis said that’s exactly what it is.

“We want as many people to come to the event as possible,” he said. “…We’re just hoping to pack the Weborg. I’d love to have standing room only just to show Ryan that this whole area cares about him.”

With all the different connections Lohr has with the community — he serves on the Scottsbluff Fire Department, he’s coached his daughter’s softball team in Gering, his wife’s family is from Bayard — Gabis hopes there will be a lot of people coming out to support them.

“To me, it’s going to be really neat to see all these different communities within our community come together and show their support for Ryan and Andrea and their kids,” he said.

There are even some people helping out and providing donations the Lohrs don’t even know. All they can say is that the support has been overwhelming.

“People, for the fundraiser — I might have met them; I don’t really know them, but they’re buying sponsorships and all kinds of stuff,” Ryan said. “Like I said, it’s just been overwhelming the support and everything that we’ve received throughout the community.”

Andrea said, “Overwhelming was the word I was going to use. I mean, just for them to go to all that work, and it’s just kind of left us speechless.”

There are still a lot of opportunities to help out with the dinner and auction. The benefit is accepting silent auction donation items as well as monetary donations to go straight toward the Ryan Lohr Cancer Benefit Foundation. Tickets are still available at $15 a plate, as well as sponsorship tables, which have three tiers: Bronze Sponsor, $150 for eight tickets; Silver Sponsor, $300 for 16 tickets; and Gold Sponsor, $500 for 24 tickets.

For more information, contact Gabis at 308-250-1042 or cgabis1454@gmail.com

